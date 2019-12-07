Guitarist Nelson James announces the grand opening of a music shop catering to guitarists and bassists. James is mainly noted for performing with hard rock and metal artists like Q5 and Bloodgood, but he wants to make sure to let folks know that everyone is welcome.
“Regardless of skill level and whether interested in country and western, jazz, acoustic or rock, we will make you welcome and stock the guitars, amplifiers, strings and effect devices you need. We will do setups, light repairs and tunings. In addition,” he says, “we’d like to create a hub for musicians to find each other and build a community supporting each other.”
James says, “It’s been six or seven years since the up and coming AJ has had a neighborhood music shop. We are pleased to bring this service back to the beautiful east valley.” He comments, “I have over thirty years of experience in locating rare guitars and specialized amps, so if there is something you are looking for, let me know and let’s see what I can do for you.”
The Lost Dutchman Music Company is located on the north side of the Apache Trail between the old Cobb’s location and Chase bank in the historic Thunderbird Plaza mall.
Contact Information:
Nelson James, General Manager, Lost Dutchman Music Company
1000 West Apache Trail, Suite 125
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
(360) 941-0210
As an introductory special, stop by, sign up for Lost Dutchman Music email list and, while supplies last, get a free guitar/bass/violin/ukelele tuner.
Store hours are Noon-6:00 PM Wednesday through Saturday.
Noon-5:00 on Sunday.
We are open by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Lost Dutchman Music Company offers generous consignment terms for quality, high-end guitars and amplifiers.
