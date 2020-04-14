As COVID-19 continues to impact multiple industries and create record-high unemployment throughout the nation, Pinal County has launched "Pinal Works," a one-stop-shop resource library for businesses and citizens who experience economic hardship during this very challenging time.
For individuals, the site provides access to services offered by ARIZONA@WORK Pinal County. These include:
- Unemployment Insurance Assistance
- Education and Training Opportunities
- Other Re-employment assistance services
For our business community, "Pinal Works" offers access to organizations who are helping business owners navigate through the numerous programs and resources available at this time, such as:
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- U.S. Small Business Administration
- Arizona Commerce Authority
- Governor’s Ducey's site "Arizona Together."
To visit Pinal Works, go to pinalcountyaz.gov/pinal-works.
