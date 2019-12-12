Florence, Arizona--Severtson Screens has recently relocated its corporate headquarters from Mesa, Arizona in Maricopa County to San Tan Valley, Arizona in Pinal County.
Founded in 1986, Arizona-based Severtson Screens is an award-winning global leader in innovative and quality projection screens in the home theater, pro AV, and cinema markets.
“With our continued growth, we were busting at the seams at our three Mesa facilities and needed to find a location where we could expand our headquarters and manufacturing capabilities,” said Severtson President and C.E.O. Toby Severtson.
Pinal County is one of the fastest growing counties in the United States with a population of almost 500,000 residents. With a central location in Arizona between Phoenix and Tucson, Pinal County is well positioned for future growth.
“We are pleased Severtson Screens selected Pinal County to be its new home,” said Pinal County Board of Supervisors Chair Mike Goodman. “With our pro-business approach, strategic central location, affordable land, and access to a well-developed transportation system, Pinal County is an attractive option for companies.”
Since 2013, companies with a capital investment of nearly five-billion dollars have either relocated or expanded businesses in Pinal County resulting in nearly 8,000 new full-time jobs.
“The decision by Severtson to relocate its operations to Pinal County is yet another example of the robust growth we continue to experience,” said County Manager Lou Andersen. “We continue to attract companies that are seeking expansion opportunities in a business-friendly location such as Pinal County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.