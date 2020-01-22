Two local non-profit organizations have joined forces to co-host an important event honoring Military Women in the State of Arizona. The Saguaro Chapter #68 of the Women’s Army Corps – Army Women United and Salt River Military Women, Unit #155, of Military Women Across the Nation, will hold this special event at the Carl T. Hayden V.A. Medical Center, Lower Level, in Phoenix, Arizona. The purpose of this event is a fundraiser for Veterans First, Ltd and to benefit women in need of assistance.
Admiral Connie Mariano (Retired Navy) is the keynote speaker. She is the first military woman in U.S. history to be appointed White House doctor, the first female director of the White House Medical Unit, and the first Filipino-American to become a Navy Rear Admiral.
The first Annual Military Women’s Luncheon was held in 1992 and hosted by Army Vietnam Veteran Sue Wudy and Army Veteran Judy Coyle. The initial purpose was to bring Military and Veteran Women from across the state together to reestablish sisterhood and inform them of the existing 4 WAC Vets Chapters, 3 Women Marine Chapters, 2 WAVES Chapters, and 2 WOSL Units. Over 100 women attended the first event.
Georganne Bickle, 28th Annual Military Women’s Luncheon Committee Member and Treasurer, Salt River Military Women, Unit #155, of MWAN
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Georganne Bickle
at 480-785-6806, or email gpbickle@gmail.com
(0) comments
