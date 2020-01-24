JHI & A&H
Judy Holder Insurance will now be JHI and A and H Insurance Co.

Judy Holder Insurance (JHI) was founded in 1987, and as of January 1st, 2020 has merged with A and H Insurance! JHI will still continue to give you the personal service you expect, now with the added backing and additional insurance services (such as life & health benefits) that A and H offers. We offer a full line of insurance products including Home, Personal/Commercial Auto, Business, Boat, Mobile Home, Recreational Vehicles, Life, Health, Long Term Care. and more. Give us a call today or request a quote online!

https://www.aandhinsurance.com/jhi/

