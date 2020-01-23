Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is pleased to announce that Denise Hart, CEO/President of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, has been awarded a National Institute Scholarship. Given to professionals across the country, the National Institute Scholarships recognize each recipient for their involvement in industry professional organizations, community service and professional background.
“National Institute Scholarships offer executives the opportunity to learn about emerging industry trends, expand their organizations’ influence and grow their peer network,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, vice-president of Institute for Organization Management at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “We are pleased to help these talented professionals advance their careers and organizations.”
Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four-week-long sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.
Graduates of Institute receive the IOM recognition, signifying completion of 96 hours of course instruction in non-profit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours toward the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE) certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.
Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness by addressing developments that affect our nation, our economy, and the global business environment.
