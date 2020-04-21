The Apache Junction City Clerk’s office is now accepting arguments supporting or opposing Proposition 442, the 2020 General Plan of the City of Apache Junction. The arguments will be included in the publicity pamphlet that will be distributed prior to the Aug. 4 city primary election.
Arguments are limited to 300 words and must be accompanied by a filing fee of $60 per argument. The filing fee constitutes sponsorship of the argument. Each argument filed must include a sworn statement of each person sponsoring it. If the argument is sponsored by an organization, it shall contain the sworn statement of two executive officers of the organization or, if sponsored by a political committee, it shall contain the sworn statement of the committee’s chairman or treasurer.
Examples of the wording of this sworn statement are available from the city clerk. Sworn statements do not need to be notarized. The person or persons signing the argument shall complete a separate form which must include their residence or post office address and a telephone number. This information will not appear in the publicity pamphlet. The filing deadline is Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 5 p.m. The argument must be submitted electronically to cityclerks@ajcity.net.
City offices are staffed Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Fridays and holidays. For additional information, contact the city clerk’s office at 480-982-8002.
