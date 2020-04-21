PHOENIX – The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic challenges for many in America. To provide fast and direct relief, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
Those who have a child support order that is being enforced by the Department of Economic Security, Division of Child Support Services (DESDCSS) may have that stimulus rebate payment intercepted to pay child support arrears.
The Arizona Supreme Court’s Family Court Improvement Committee formed a COVID-19 Response Workgroup that developed the Child Support and the CARES Act FAQ to answer questions the public may have.
Questions and answers include the offset process, income withholding, and modifying child support.
Links to court forms and agencies to contact with questions are included in the document.
The English version of the FAQ document is posted HERE and can be found on the Court’s COVID-19 page HERE.
The document is available on the Court’s Spanish-language COVID19 page HERE.
