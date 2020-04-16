City Council Meets in Virtual Session

Due to the current “stay at home” executive orders, on Tuesday, April 7, the Council met via telephone for a very short meeting to pass the consent agenda.
The consent agenda contained several items intended to allocate funds for various street and road projects, including an Intergovernmental Agreement with Maricopa County Department of Transportation for the design and construction of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Meridian Drive and Baseline Avenue and installation of emergency services pre-emption equipment at the intersection of Meridian Drive and Baseline Avenue.
The Council also welcomed Pamela Harrison as our new library director. Ms. Harrison informed the Council that the library is open for business, although in a very unique way. Patrons can call the library, ask for a specific book(s) to be put on hold and then pick up their book(s) at the drive through window.
The next Council meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, and other meetings as necessary
Shop local when you shop, and take advantage of our local restaurants’ take-out menus.
Please, take care of yourselves and others by social distancing; stay safe and stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.