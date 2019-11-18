The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Thursday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices are closed on Fridays. Emergency services through the Police Department will not be impacted by the holidays.

The Apache Junction Public Library holidy schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29: closed

Saturday, Nov. 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 -- closed

For more information, please contact the library at 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.

The Multi-Generational Center schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: closed

Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (No senior lunches served)

Saturday, Nov. 30: 7 a.m.—3 p.m.

For more information, please contact the center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/MGC.

The Paws & Claws Care Center schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: closed

Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, please contact the center at 480-983-4405 or visit www.ajcity.net/PCCC.