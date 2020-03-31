The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon community, its social service agencies, faith-based community, businesses, Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and the city of Apache Junction have come together to form a task force to handle times of hardship, such as what we, as a community, are experiencing with COVID-19.
As a part of addressing critical community needs, we have banded together to bring about the Apache Junction Cares Community Drive. This drive will focus on monetary donations made to Empowerment Systems Inc., which will then be used to purchase supplies in bulk through the suppliers of VFW Post #7968. This cross-collaboration between the private and public sectors shows Apache Junction leading the way in responding and providing aid to our residents who are most vulnerable.
Through this collaboration, we have identified volunteers who are willing to help deliver and distribute needed supplies to community members who may not have access to them. To donate, residents are encouraged to visit www.empowermentsystems.org/ajcares.
- Who is eligible to receive donations?
- It is our goal to serve homeless, at-risk, seniors and immune compromised residents of Apache Junction/Gold Canyon. Anyone who is not/ should not be outside or does not have access to goods/services will be served.
- How will it work?
- The Apache Junction Salvation Army has set up a “call center” starting on Monday, March 30th that will be run by volunteers. They will accept inbound calls via their mainline: 480-982-4110, between the hours of 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Callers will be asked for their name, address, phone number, number of people in the household, and a basic list of supplies needed. They will then be placed on a distribution list and will be contacted when we are ready to deliver/pick-up.
- Clients will have the option of curbside pickup at VFW Post #7968 or free delivery. Recipients will be required to present identification at the time of delivery or pick up to ensure that the name matches the order. We are required to track the name, address, date of birth and number of people in each household to ensure accuracy.
- Items distributed to clients will be limited to a maximum of two items per category. They will only be allowed to receive distribution once a week (as long as there are available supplies). Clients who have not received services will be given priority.
Empowerment Systems Inc. is providing the platform for donations; 100% of all donations will go back into the community.
To volunteer or find out how you can get involved, please contact Braden Biggs with Empowerment Systems at 480-367-6937 x102.
