Those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence know all too well that life can change in an instant. Now, our entire community is experiencing uncertainty and unexpected changes that are evolving each day. During these trying times, and as always, CAAFA remains committed to serving our communities.
To domestic and sexual violence survivors: CAAFA is still here for you. We will continue to serve and support you and are dedicated to helping you seek safety, restoration and justice. We are following safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services to ensure safety and mitigate exposure for participants and staff alike.
CAAFA’s crisis line is still in operation, staffed 24/7 by our outstanding Advocates: 480-982-0196.
Our crisis shelter is still in operation; we have reduced on-site staffing and have implemented procedures to mitigate risk, such as additional cleaning protocols, social distancing and quarantine plans to assist anyone who may be experiencing symptoms.
As we monitor the situation in Arizona and throughout the nation, we continue to develop and revise response plans to meet the needs of participants and staff.
Our community-based Advocates (including Legal Advocates) are still meeting with and supporting participants, offering one-on-one sessions via the internet, text or phone to minimize exposure.
We are working closely with other community organizations and partners to help meet the needs of the most vulnerable and will offer resources as they come available.
Our workshops/support groups have been suspended until further notice. Participants impacted are encouraged to contact us to discuss ways that we can further support you.
All of CAAFA’s scheduled community events, including those for Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April) have been cancelled or postponed. If we are able to hold virtual events, we will post on our website (www.caafaaz.org) and social media (www.facebook.com/caafaaz, @caafa_az on Twitter & Instagram).
We ARE still holding our Survivor Showcase throughout the month of April. Survivors of sexual violence are welcome to send in their expressive art in any form and have it displayed on our social media and on our webpage.
To our food box recipients: We are still providing food and necessities through our community food pantry. We ask that community members come only on Wednesdays or Fridays, between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to receive a food box. CAAFA participants, please work with your Advocate if you need a food box, rather than coming during public hours.
To our generous community (who we affectionately refer to as the CAAFAmily): Domestic and sexual violence often worsens in times of isolation and extreme stress caused by situations like the COVID-19 crisis. Your support is needed more than ever.
We are accepting donations of essential items such as paper products, toilet paper, hygiene items, cleaning products, food, utensils, etc. All other donations will be accepted again at a later date.
If you would like to support CAAFA and the domestic and sexual violence survivors that we serve during this uncertain time, financial donations are greatly appreciated – and you can count your donation, if made by April 15th, to apply toward the AZ Charitable Tax Credit. (www.caafaaz.org/donate)
Our team is closely monitoring any updates from the CDC, AZ Department of Health Services, the Governor’s Office and local officials. We will issue additional statements if our operations change as a result.
CAAFA cannot thank the community enough for your continued support and your added attention to the needs of domestic and sexual violence survivors during this crisis. From the bottom of our hearts: We appreciate you!
