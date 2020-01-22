On Thursday, January 16, the Arizona Court of Appeals released its opinion concerning Proposition 417. The unanimous decision reversed the ruling of Arizona’s tax court, stating that it “find[s] the Prop 417 to be valid.” The excise tax was approved by Pinal County voters in November 2017, to fund the county-wide Regional Transportation Plan, but was immediately contested by the Goldwater Institute.
“I am very pleased with the outcome,” stated County Manager Louis Andersen in a press release issued by Pinal County. “The county is ready to start building these critical infrastructure/road projects and have been for some time now. This is a great way to start the new year.”
According to Jordan Rose of the Rose Law Group, The court’s conclusion resulted from its analysis of four separate issues.
First, the court of appeals found the authorizing resolution (which only mentioned retail sales) did not affect the tax’s legality. The court rejected the plaintiffs’ argument, because the authorizing resolution neither enacted a tax nor asked voters to enact a tax, while the publicity pamphlet educated voters about “the particulars of the Prop 417 tax.” Therefore, the court found the authorizing resolution irrelevant and turned to examining whether the actual proposition complied with Arizona tax law.
On this point, the first question the court faced was whether the tax applied to all Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) classifications as state law requires, or just retailers. The plaintiffs and the Department of Revenue (DOR) argued that, because the verbiage in the Prop 417 pamphlet and ballot used the phrase, “including at a rate equal to one-half percent (0.5%)” on retailers (emphasis added) the proposition limited the tax to just retailers.
The court disagreed. It reasoned that, “[T]here is nothing strained in [applying] the ordinary meaning of the word ‘including’ to signal that the description of the retail-sales component... was merely part of a non-exhaustive list of business classifications to which the proposed tax would apply.” Further, the court noted that, although state law required Pinal County to state the precise modified/variable rate it was imposing on retailers, it did not require the county to set out the flat tax that applied to other TPT classifications. Therefore, they concluded, Prop 417 does not violate Arizona Revised Statutes § 42-6106(B)(1) as the plaintiffs and DOR argued.
Next, the court turned its attention to whether the tax on retailers represents a permissible “variable or modified rate.” Plaintiffs and the DOR argued, “a county that chooses to enact an excise tax must impose the same tax rate on all income earned within any particular business classification, and the decision to impose a zero percent rate upon retail sales of a single item of personal property over $10,000 effectively created an impermissible tax classification.”
The court disagreed, noting that the plaintiffs and DOR “cite no authority to support their assertion, and nothing in the plain language of [the state law] or [its] legislative history supports” limiting Pinal County’s power to enact the tax as it did. The court found that the “modified rate” language allowed “almost any type of change to [a tax rate], but particularly one that, as here, lessens its burden upon the taxpayers.”
Finally, the court considered whether the tax violated the United States or Arizona Constitutions. The plaintiffs argued that Prop 417’s modified rate “violates constitutional equal protection guarantees and constitutes an illegal special law.” The court rejected both arguments.
The questions came down to whether the modified rate met “the rational basis standard,” or in other words, “whether the challenged legislation has a legitimate purpose and...if it is reasonable to believe that the classification will promote that purpose.”
The court sided with Pinal County, noting that “without the tiered-rate structure, an Apache Junction resident in the market for a $500,000 motor home could avoid paying $2,500 in Pinal County TPT by driving a short distance to buy the same motor home in the Phoenix metropolitan area.” Because the tiered-rate tax met the rational basis standard, the court concluded that it did not violate constitutional equal protection guarantees or represent an unconstitutional “special law.”
For these reasons, the court of appeals unanimously reversed the tax court and found the Prop 417 tax valid.
“This is a great victory for Pinal County and its residents,” Pinal Board of Supervisors (BOS) Chairman Anthony Smith stated. “My hope is that we can finally get about the business of building the modern road network that the voters approved over two years ago.”
“It is sad that the Goldwater Institute felt compelled to challenge the county voters approval of the RTA tax for road improvement,” remarked BOS Vice-Chairman Pete Rios. “Glad that the court of appeals ruled in the county’s favor.”
Rose, however, points out that the decision does not necessarily mean the dispute is over. The plaintiffs and DOR have thirty days in which they may appeal the decision to the Arizona Supreme Court. “The opinion’s unanimous character may weigh against a further appeal, however the plaintiffs may take a shot.”
After the Goldwater Institute initially filed suit, the court ruled that the county could continue collecting the tax, pending the outcome of legal proceedings. To date, there is slightly over $29 million in collected tax monies, held in escrow.
