At the December 18, 2019, Regular Session Board meeting, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors elected the following for Chairman and Vice-Chairman: Effective January 1, 2020, through December 21, 2020, Supervisor Anthony Smith from District #4 will be Chairman and Supervisor Pete Rios from District #1 will be Vice-Chairman.
