Interested parties have until November 7, 2019, to submit comments regarding the Forest Service’s findings outlined in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the Resolution Copper Project and Land Exchange.
The public can submit comments by:
• Filling out the web form located on the project website under the ‘EIS Info’ tab
• Submitting written comments via postal mail to:
Resolution EIS Comments
PO Box 34468
Phoenix, AZ 85067-4468
Note that written comments and statements must be postmarked no later than Nov. 7, 2019
The electronic web form and instructions on how to comment, along with the DEIS and supporting documents, are available on the project website at: http://www.resolutionmineeis.us/.
As of October 21, the Tonto has received about 800 individual comments through a combination of oral comments from six public meetings, submissions via the electronic web form and written comments.
