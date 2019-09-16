The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has posted its draft of the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement for the North-South Corridor. The 55-mile proposed roadway stretches from US 60 in Apache Junction to Interstate 10 in Eloy.
According to a September 6 realease, ADOT is inviting the public to review the document and leave comments and/or attend public meetings scheduled in October.
“Following several years of study, technical analysis and input from communities and stakeholders, moving to this phase is a milestone for the proposed corridor.
The purpose of the North-South freeway is enhancing the area’s transportation network to accommodate the current and future population, improving access to businesses and other centers of activity, improving regional mobility, providing an alternative to and reducing congestion on Interstate 10, improving north-to-south connectivity, and integrating the region’s transportation network.”
Public comments to the draft study can be made until Oct. 29, 2019. Visit azdot.gov/northsouthstudy to review the document. There are also printed copies available from the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, 85119.
The Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement was prepared by ADOT and describes the study process, completed in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.
According to the release: “It proposes a Preferred Corridor Alternative, including a parallel analysis of a No-Build Alternative. If constructed, the freeway would connect with State Route 24 in Queen Creek.
“The Preferred Corridor Alternative is 1,500 feet wide and includes an area where construction of a North-South freeway could be further analyzed. If a corridor is selected at the end of the Tier 1 study, further Tier 2 studies and evaluations must take place before construction could be considered. The corridor would be narrowed to a highway alignment, which is about 400 feet wide.
“An alignment determining where the North-South freeway could be built would be decided during a future phase of design and environmental studies. There currently are no plans or funding available to initiate these Tier 2 studies.”
Public hearings on the study will be held:
Tuesday, Oct. 1
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Florence High School
1000 S. Main St., Florence
Thursday, Oct. 10
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Eloy City Hall
595 N. C St., Eloy
Tuesday, Oct. 15
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Poston Butte High School
32375 N. Gantzel Road
San Tan Valley
In addition to providing verbal or written comments at a public hearing, members of the public can submit comments using the following methods:
Online: azdot.gov/northsouthstudy
Email: northsouth@azdot.gov
Bilingual Phone: 1.855.712.8530
Mail: North-South Tier 1 EIS Study Team, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., Mail Drop 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007
