What happens to a small rural town when the mainstay of the economy shuts down? Community leaders in Florence, AZ, are grappling with that question after Governor Ducey made a surprise announcement in his State of the State address that he intends to close the Florence Prison Complex in a move to save $274 million in upkeep, maintenance and repairs over the next three years.
Ben Petersen, deputy communications director for the Governor’s office, added in an email to The News that the move will also, “address staffing shortages and enhance overall officer safety.”
Prisoners would be redistributed to other state, county and private facilities, and employees would be transferred to other state facilities to fill existing vacancies. (Corrections has about a 20% corrections officer vacancy rate systemwide.)
For the town of Florence, however, losing up to 3,600 prisoners, who are reported as a part of the town’s population, could result in a loss of $1.3 million (13%) of its total state-shared revenue. The financial hit is likely to create a significant impact on town services. A statement released by the town expressed concern that, “Without legislative action, resources currently used in the community could dry up and could radically change this historic community and the county seat of the state’s fastest growing county.”
Although the Governor asserted that no prison employees would be laid off, hundreds of jobs could be leaving the community.
“Despite the sticker shock of this announcement,” the Florence statement continued, “the town is committed to working with our colleagues in Phoenix to maximize the use of the Pinal County Jail (which currently uses only 1/3 of its 1,500-bed capacity), GEO Group facilities and CoreCivic facilities in town [GEO and CoreCivic operate private prisons in Florence] and to minimize the loss of residents by carefully studying any viable option. Should new facilities be desired, Florence has available land that is zoned and planned for this type of use.”
The statement continues, “We take great pride in the partnerships we have developed at the Florence State Prison, and in the programming and beautification efforts that originate behind its walls, but radiate throughout the region. Within the Florence State Prison, you can find Arizona Correctional Industries (ACI) – a fabulous asset where tens of millions of dollars of industrial, commercial and residential products are made and distributed to Arizona establishments each year. The Arizona Wild Horse and Burro Training and Holding Facility trains wild horses and burros that Arizonans can adopt. The Florence Fish Farm raises tilapia and catfish on a commercial scale. ACI Ranch cultivates nearly 450 acres of land in Florence, and regularly harvests a variety of forage crops. Inmate labor is used around the region to help beautify streets and maintain landscaping. We simply cannot afford to suddenly flip a switch and allow these programs to disappear from our region.”
Officials expressed a hope that, if the complex is closed, the state will invest in “opportunities for the complex to be used for tourism and museum purposes, similar to those investments the state made in the Yuma Territorial Prison.”
Florence, AZ, has been home to the Florence Prison Complex since 1908, when inmate labor built the facility as a replacement for the Yuma Territorial Prison. Since then, the complex has grown to include six individual prisons housing medium and maximum security inmates and a 100 bed death row.
“In his speech today, the Governor referenced ‘The Arizona Way,’” concluded the Florence statement. “The Arizona Way means taking care of all our residents – not just our prisoners, but also the rural communities in which they live and the jobs which they support. The Arizona Way is a collaborative approach that brings together parties to overcome difficult challenges. We fully agree with the Governor’s parting words from the State of the State address this afternoon. ‘Let’s demonstrate we can get things done…. That we can govern and that we can do it together. It’s how we do things here. It’s the Arizona Way.’”
Other topics included in the State of the State speech were proposals to:
- Eliminate state income taxes for retired military personnel
- Restore funds cut from K-12 education District Additional Assistance; funds that school districts can direct to either capital or operational expenditures, as needed
- Provide additional dollars to families willing to adopt sibling groups “to keep families together’’
- Pay the cost of Advanced Placement exams for needy students, allowing them to earn college credits while still in high school
- Fund body cameras for state troopers
