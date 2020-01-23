Influenza activity remains high in the United States, Arizona and Pinal County.
Pinal County has confirmed 671 cases of influenza. The age group most affected is 5 to 18 years old, followed by 19 to 49 years old. This season, influenza B is responsible for 80% of Pinal County cases. Pinal County Health District recommends that you and your family get vaccinated.
It is not too late to get your flu shot. CDC predicts that national influenza activity will remain high for at least several more weeks. You and your family members can go to any Pinal County health clinic and receive the vaccine. Please visit Pinal County Public Health for clinic locations.
The best way to avoid spreading the disease is to wash hands frequently, stay home from work if you are sick and get vaccinated. If you have symptoms, see your primary care provider, get tested for influenza and take antivirals if prescribed. Antivirals are more effective when taken early; please visit your PCP as soon as symptoms develop.
For more information visit Arizona Department of Health Services.
