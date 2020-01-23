On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, local elected leaders from throughout Southern and Eastern Arizona will travel to the Arizona State Capitol to share their roadway infrastructure needs with the House Transportation Committee. The hearing will start at 2 p.m. in House Hearing Room 3 – the meeting can also be found online that day at: https://azleg.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=7
The Mayors of Globe, Sierra Vista and Willcox will be joined by County Supervisors from Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Santa Cruz and Pinal Counties. The elected officials will share details regarding local and regional transportation needs including issues such as funding, conditions and maintenance. These briefings provide further details regarding the state’s needs as expressed by ADOT, the County Supervisors Association of Arizona and the League of Arizona Cities and Towns at last week’s transportation committee meeting.
“I am pleased to welcome Mayors Gameros, Mueller and Laws, along with Supervisors Bracker, English, Cline, David, Lunt and Smith to share information regarding their critical transportation needs,” said Transportation Committee Chairman Noel Campbell, “I think it’s important to hear first-hand from every corner of our state about our states transportation successes and challenges. I think it’s very important to get a real understanding of the issues we are facing.”
Globe Mayor Al Gameros
Mayor Al Gameros was elected Mayor in August 2016. He is a lifetime resident of the community – born in Miami, Arizona. He is bilingual, fluent in English and Spanish. He retired from the Globe Fire Department in February of 2016 after serving 29 1/2 years, 18 of those years as the Fire Chief.
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller
Frederick William “Rick” Mueller was elected to serve as the Mayor in November 2010. He was re-elected in August 2014 and November 2018. After serving his country in various leadership positions as an Army Field Artillery Officer, he retired from the Army in 1995 and settled in Sierra Vista.
Willcox Mayor Mike Laws
Mayor Mike Laws was elected to Willcox City Council in December 2014 and was elected mayor in 2016 and re-elected in 2018. He owns Laws Freedom Bail Bonds in Willcox with his wife.
Cochise County Supervisor Anne English
Supervisor Anne English was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2008. She currently sits on the Cochise County Board of Health, Public Safety Retirement Board, Correction Officers Retirement Board. She is the former Superintendent of the Elfrida Elementary School District and previously served two terms on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors from 1985 to 1992. She is currently Vice-Chairman of the board.
Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline
Supervisor Woody Cline was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016. He is a fourth generation Gila County resident and he is married to a fifth-generation resident. His experience as a small business owner, former United States Forest Service employee and community activist brings a well-rounded perspective to the Board of Supervisors. He is currently chairman of the board.
Graham County Supervisor Paul David
Supervisor Paul David was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016. He represents District 1 which is primarily made up of the northern portion of Graham county with a small part that reaches south near Safford. He is currently chairman of the board.
Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt
Supervisor Richard Lunt was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016. He was raised on a farm, dairy and ranch in Duncan, Arizona. He was an owner of Lunt's Dairy for 25 years, before becoming a Greenlee County Supervisor. He is currently chairman of the board.
Santa Cruz Supervisor Bruce Bracker
Supervisor Bruce Bracker was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016. He represents District 3, which includes the communities of Sonoita, Patagonia, Tubac and Eastern Rio Rico. He is currently chairman of the board.
Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith
Supervisor Anthony Smith was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2012. Prior to his election as Supervisor, Smith served two terms as the Mayor of the city of Maricopa. Supervisor Smith represents Pinal County District 4 covering an area that includes the city of Maricopa, Arizona City, Thunderbird Farms, Hidden Valley, Papago Butte, Red Rock, SaddleBrooke, the Ak-Chin Indian Community and the Tohono O'odham Nation. He is currently chairman of the board
