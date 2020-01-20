The Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will meet on Wednesday, January 22 to learn about and discuss the Mining Law of 1872 with noted retired attorney Roger Ferland. Primarily representing businesses, Ferland has been labeled ‘Arizona’s first environmental lawyer’. He was recognized by the international Who’s Who of Environmental Lawyers and named the Best Lawyers environmental lawyer of the year. He was also named Outstanding Disabled Veteran of the Year in 2014.
The CWG meeting will be held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The public is welcome, and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion.
The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, Kearny, Winkelman, Hayden, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.
More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.