The Pinal County Community College District Governing Board conducted a swearing in ceremony of new Governing Board Member Dr. David Odiorne during the recent board meeting held at the Central Arizona College Maricopa Campus.
Dr. Odiorne was appointed by Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard to fill the District 2 Governing Board position that was vacated by Dr. Debra Banks last spring. He will be seated until December 31, 2020.
Originally from Maine, Dr. Odiorne has served as an administrator and consultant in higher education for more than 20 years. He currently runs his own business, assisting colleges and universities in the areas of accreditation, assessment and institutional effectiveness.
Dr. Odiorne has a Bachelor of Science and Education from the University of Maine at Farmington and a Masters of Science in Educational Administration from the University of Southern Maine. He earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1981.
Besides serving as the CEO of his own chiropractic clinic, Dr. Odiorne was active in the Maine Chiropractic Association until he began his career in higher education. He held various administrative roles at National University of Health Sciences (NUHS) in Lombard, IL, National College of Natural Medicine (NCNM) in Portland, OR, Bastyr University in Kenmore, WA, and the New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Odiorne has served on numerous boards and councils, including, but not limited to, the American Chiropractic Association, International Chiropractors Association, Assessment Network of New York, Councils on Chiropractic Education International, Association on Higher Education and Disabilities, Maine Chiropractic Association, New York State Chiropractic Association, American Academy of Pain Management, and Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.