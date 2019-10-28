The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting on Nov. 14 in southeast Mesa to provide information about the latest plans to build an interim four-lane section of State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) east of Ellsworth Road.
ADOT, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, is currently designing what is known as the Interim Phase II section of SR-24 that will extend the roadway by 5 miles from its current ending point of Ellsworth Road east to Ironwood Drive. Construction is currently scheduled to begin as soon as fall 2020.
The SR-24 public information meeting is scheduled as follows:
When: Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.)
Where: Eastmark High School, 9560 E. Ray Road, Mesa 85212
SR-24 project team members and other ADOT staff will be available to answer questions about the project’s final design and discuss current construction plans.
The ultimate build-out of SR-24 as an access-controlled freeway in this area is a long-range project not yet funded in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan for the Phoenix area, so ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration have planned for construction of the interim four-lane roadway with several ground-level intersections to help serve the transportation needs of the region until additional funding is available.
ADOT opened the first section of SR-24 between Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Ellsworth Road near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in May 2014.
