Beginning Monday, January 6th, qualified widows and widowers may apply for a property tax exemption. In order to qualify, there are limits to your income and property value. Also, the loss of your spouse must have occurred while a resident in Arizona.
The end of the filing period is February 28th.
In order to begin the application process, you must apply in person at one of our three office locations in Florence, Casa Grande or Apache Junction.
For detailed information on the qualification, please visit our web site at pinalcountyaz.gov/Assessor/Exemptions or call the Assessor’s office at 520-866-6361.
Pinal County Apache Junction Complex
575 N. Idaho Road
800 Building
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
- MO and WE
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pinal County
Assessor’s Office
31 N. Pinal Street
Building E
Florence, AZ 85132
- MO thru FR
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pinal County
Casa Grande Complex
820 E. Cottonwood Ln., Building A
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
- TU and TH
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
