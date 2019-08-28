Pinal County 2019 Property Tax Statements will be mailed mid-September. Why wait? View your Tax Statement online! Click the pay button for payment options and select the option that works best for you.
Pinal County Treasurer Michael P. McCord has added a new technological feature to tax notices. A QR code “Quick Response Code” This code is an optical label that provides a link to detailed tax information which can be accessed utilizing your smartphone’s camera.
Open your camera (Apple) or QR Code reader application (Android), and read the code provided on the tax notice. Follow prompts to open a web browser from the link embedded in the QR Code. You will be taken to the current TAX YEAR DUE screen in Parcel Inquiry for your parcel.
Interest accrues monthly on delinquent taxes, so be sure to adjust the interest date on the screen to see your balance due when you are ready to make your payment.
Payment options are available from the menu on the left side of the screen as well as a link to sign up for eNoticesOnline. The notification service is provided at no cost and can be accessed using the authorization code provided on your current mailed tax statement.
Questions? Click on “Understanding Your Tax Bill” a glossary of a tax information at your fingertips!
