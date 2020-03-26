The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the deadline for air travelers to get a driver license or ID that complies with the REAL ID Act, including the AZ Travel ID, has been pushed back a full year to Oct. 1, 2021.
With this delay and the need to reduce customer traffic at MVD locations during this public health situation, all current AZ Travel ID appointments have been canceled. Customers are urged to delay getting an AZ Travel ID until the coronavirus situation has passed to reduce customer traffic at MVD offices.
More than two-thirds of MVD services are available anytime at ServiceArizona.com.
Additionally, customers with a license or permit set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 have had that expiration date automatically extended by six months and updated on your motor vehicle record. They do not need to get a new license at this time.
More information: azdot.gov/mvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.