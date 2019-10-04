On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) Special Weapons and Tactical Unit (SWAT), Community Resource Enforcement Unit (CREU), along with support from Pinal County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, executed simultaneous search warrants in the 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. A total of twelve people were originally detained for weapons, narcotics, stolen property and outstanding felony warrants.

After further investigation seven people were arrested, while the remaining were released pending further investigation. All seven suspects were subsequently transported to the Pinal County Detention Center for further processing. Four of the seven were booked on outstanding warrants, while David Barkley, age 39; James Hansen, age 42; and Misty Barkley, age 32, were booked on the charges of selling dangerous drugs and narcotics. David Barkley and James Hansen were also booked on additional charges of misconduct involving weapons.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives seized three stolen weapons including an AR-15 rifle, one stolen laptop, suspected fentanyl pills, approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, and $2,581 cash. Bond was not determined at press time.