Every year, the Easter Bunny has joined us at Golfland-Sunsplash for our Annual Easter Egg Hunt. While things are much different in 2020, the Easter Bunny still wants to be able to celebrate with Valley children and has teamed up with Golfland-Sunsplash for the first ever Drive Through Easter Egg Giveaway.
Parents can register for a time slot to drive up to get their Easter Eggs at Golfland.com. Each $5 registration package includes 10 factory-filled Easter Eggs, filled with candy and small toys and a $5 arcade card for use on a later date.
The Easter Bunny will hand you your Egg Package. Due to social distancing requirements, the Easter Bunny can only wave, and your children will not be allowed to exit the vehicle.
WHEN: Friday, April 10, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. Parents must pre-register for a time slot to drive up.
Register at https://www.golfland.com/mesa/holiday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.