Head Start is a family centered school readiness program providing services nationally for 54 years. We provide ½ day classroom services Monday through Thursday for children ages 3-5 (not going into kindergarten) and full day for children services for children 18 months to 3 years. We also provide services to pregnant teens, women and families with children ages 0-3 through weekly home visits. Transportation is not provided and there are no charges for those whom qualify for services.
We are now enrolling for the 2019-2020 school year. Classes begin August 19.
We are located at 900 N. Plaza Dr. here in Apache Junction. Space is limited. Please visit our website to learn more about our comprehensive quality programs and services and begin the application process. Go to www.pgccs.org.
You may also call (480)982-4516 or 1(888)723-7321.
Pinal Gila Community Child Services a grantee of the federally funded Head Start program has been providing services in Pinal & Gila counties for 45 years.
See us on Facebook. Se habla espanol! #WeAreAJ
