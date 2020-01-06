On Friday, Dec 6, 2019, The AJ Mounted Rangers donated $1250.00 to Leading Edge Academy for an outdoor canopy for the play area for the children.
This Charter school has mostly Apache Junction children that attend, and the principal is Chad Kobold. We were very happy to be able to give the students a shaded area to play in.
The AJ Mounted Rangers is a 501(c)3, nonprofit charitable organization. No overhead for the AJMR. We are a volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth organizations by providing safety measures at various community events.
