Avery Fisher, a sophomore at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, won first place in the 7-12 grade level category in the recent AJ Kid’s Idol talent competition.
Avery sang “I Could’ve Danced All Night” from the musical “My Fair Lady.” Avery said she has been a fan of musicals since she was a little girl, and she chose the song, which is listed as being in the Top 100 songs in American cinema, because it complemented her vocal range.
Avery is a well-rounded student, who played on the AJHS volleyball team, sings in the women’s choir and is in Drama. She recently performed the role of Elsa in the high school drama department’s production of Frozen Jr.
In addition to performing arts, Avery, who recently turned 16, enjoys creating artwork out of a wide range of materials. She also collects rubber ducks.
“AJHS's performing arts program is very welcoming and treats everyone as if we are part of the family,” said Avery. “Teachers in this program work with their kids and provide many opportunities for students who want to get their names out there.”
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online for all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
