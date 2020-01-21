Hollywood’s coolest sisters, Elsa and Anna, as well as the magical land of Arendele will come to the stage when the Apache Junction High School Drama Department and Desert Vista Elementary School’s Glee Club present Disney’s Frozen Jr. Feb. 6-7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at AJHS, 2525 W. Ironwood Dr. in Apache Junction.
The play is a spinoff from the animated blockbusters Frozen and Frozen 2, which have become beloved family favorites since the release in 2013.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. Tickets will be available at the AJHS and DVES front offices and the box office. Call 480-982-1110 Ext. 5317 for more information.
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley, and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted at all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
