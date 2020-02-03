Apache Junction High School students Michael Jada and Jaden Erschen and their U.S. Government Teacher Sheryl Anderson received an unusual opportunity to hear from two political experts when they attended the Arizona Speaker Series at Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 W. Washington St. in Phoenix on Jan. 23.
Donna Brazile, former committee chair of the Democratic National Committee, shared the stage with Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee. The tickets (normally $149 each or more) were donated to the school. Some of what Ms. Anderson and her students learned was shocking.
“During a discussion of general knowledge of civics, it was mentioned that almost 60% of Americans cannot correctly identify the three branches of government,” said Ms. Anderson, who was one of three educators named AJUSD Teacher of the Year in 2019. “Just to be clear, the AJ kids knew! It was a great example of members of different parties having a civil conversation about politics.”
The popular speaker series highlights eminent leaders, innovators and entertainers who speak on a wide range of topics that encourage the audience to learn about diverse (and sometimes controversial) ideas from different perspectives.
Students from AJHS and CCJH will be attending additional lectures, including Gen. John F. Kelly USMC (Ret) on Feb. 19, Bob Woodward on March 5th and Jay Leno on March 31. More information about the Arizona Speaker Series visit https://www.arizonaseries.com/
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted at all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
