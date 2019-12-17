Dia Granillo proved the power of the pen (or keyboard) in a grand way when she recently captured first place against middle school journalism students from across the nation for her story “Dealing with Unimaginable Grief.”
The freshman from Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, accepted the Story of the Year recognition in the Middle School Category at the National High School Journalism Convention, a semiannual gathering of high school journalists and advisers co-sponsored by the Journalism Education Association and the National Scholastic Press Association. The event was held Nov. 21-24 in Washington D.C.
The story was not an easy one to write. Granillo’s article featured Amber Henderson, a fellow student and colleague, and how she overcame the grief of her sister’s suicide with the support of friends and family.
“Mr. Davis was the one who approached me with the idea and encouraged me to do it,” said Granillo, who began taking journalism and yearbook classes in eighth grade with Jason Davis at Cactus Canyon Junior High. “In the end, I was really proud to have written a story about such a serious issue, yet be able to focus on the brighter side and emphasize Amber’s strength, rather than her pain.”
Granillo may be fairly new to journalism, but she is quickly becoming accomplished at achieving results and receiving accolades. She received five individual awards in the Junior High/Middle School National Media Contest in 2018. She was an active member of the yearbook staff, which has won numerous awards.
“One thing I really enjoyed about the journalism program as a whole is having the freedom to focus on the stories that I wanted to write,” said Granillo. “The ability to seek out the stories that I wanted to share really helped me to find the topics that others didn’t see, as well as write something other than the stuff you see every year.”
In addition to Granillo’s award, AJUSD students Amber Henderson and Emily Sosa received fifth place in the same category. Sosa also received an Honorable Mention for Design of the Year, and the whole yearbook staff captured seventh place in Best of Show. Placing in national competition is especially noteworthy as the JEA/NSPA Convention receives hundreds of entries from all over the country.
According to the convention website (http://dc.journalismconvention.org/), The JEA/NSPA convention is the largest gathering of student journalists in the country, with typical attendance of more than 5,000 delegates. In addition to the awards convocations, students have access to practical and professional learning sessions, critiques, consultations and career roundtables.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted at all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
