Apache Junction High School’s new principal, Dr. Chris Lineberry, left a little something behind at his former school, Stanfield Elementary in Stanfield, AZ. He recently learned a program he implemented is the recipient of the American School Health Association’s Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) Award.
The award recognizes collaboration between education and health in order to improve each child’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. He has been invited by the American School Health Association to travel to Cincinnati, OH, to receive the national award. Dr. Lineberry has indicated that he will not be able to make the trip, but congratulates the staff and leadership at his previous school for their hard work and dedication to the education of the whole child.
“Making improvements in a child’s educational development takes a multi-prong approach that includes addressing his or her academic growth, as well as their physical, social and emotional development,” said Dr. Lineberry. “I am very pleased the work at my former school was recognized and I look forward to applying those techniques to helping the students at Apache Junction High School.”
For more information about AJUSD schools, call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.
