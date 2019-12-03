Apache Junction High School swept the VFW Post 7968 Voice of Democracy Competition. The subject of the speech was “What makes America great?”
Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW’s) premier scholarship program. Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students compete for more than $3 million in scholarships and incentives. Students compete by writing
and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme (vfw.org/media-and-events).
The intent of the competition is to foster patriotism among youth. State winners receive an all-expense paide trip to Washington, D.C. to compete for the top national prize of a $30,000 scholarship.
