Haley Butel, a sixth grader from Desert Vista Elementary School proved she was an orthographer (good speller) by taking first place in the Apache Junction Unified School District Spelling Bee. Haley competed against students from Four Peaks Elementary, Desert Vista Elementary, Peralta Trail Elementary and Cactus Canyon Junior High.
Taking second place was Justus Yingling, a sixth grader from FPES, Kahla Shields, a fifth grade student at DVES came in third place and Sarina Kepling, also from DVES, finished in fourth place.
“Spelling Bees not only help students improve their spelling and expand their vocabulary, it allows them to develop stronger cognitive skills and learning strategies,” said Robyn Gonzales, educational services curriculum manager. “We are very proud of our winners, Haley, Justus, Kahla and Sarina, as well as all of the students who participated in this event.”
The next step will be for AJUSD’s top three spellers to compete in the 57th Annual Pinal County Spelling Bee in J.O. Combs School District in Florence on Feb. 14. Last year all three AJUSD contestants placed in the Top 10 in regional competition.
Online registration is currently being accepted all of AJUSD’s schools. New enrollees will receive a school shirt with the school mascot on the front. For more information about AJUSD and its schools, call 480-982-1110. You can also follow the district on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.