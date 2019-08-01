Yes. Yes. Our Kids. Our Community, the political action committee working in favor of the AJUSD bond and override (Proposition 432 & 433), is in need of volunteers to do voter outreach work.
Work will consist primarily of canvassing neighborhood areas of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon distributing literature about the bond and override, informing our community and educating the voters regarding the bond and override, which will be on the ballot in November.
To volunteer, contact Shirley Ooley at sjooley@netscape.net or 480.868.6584.
Yes. Yes. Our Kids. Our Community Needs You!
