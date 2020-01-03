When it rains it pours, and that includes a barrage of extra costs from leaky roofs at schools and buildings throughout Apache Junction Unified School District.
Aging roofs in the culinary arts building. book store, cafeteria and Performing Arts Center at Apache Junction High School, and the string instrument storage room, room 406, 700 building and maintenance room at Cactus Canyon Junior High all need immediate repair.
The maintenance staff has been applying sealant as a temporary fix until a more permanent solution can be found. The district has spent about $4,500 on roof coating so far this year. The estimated ages of the buildings that have suffered rain damage include:
AJHS PAC built in 1990
AJHS Culinary built in 1974
AJHS Bookstore built in 1974
CCJH instrument storage built in 1982
CCJH 700 building built in 2004
Two district projects were approved for funding by the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB) at their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 10. A grant for $10,453 was awarded to replace two rooms of damaged carpeting at the AJHS and $1,247 was awarded for the replacement of two water heaters at Desert Vista Elementary. AJUSD Facilities Director, Larry Hill was in attendance at the meeting along with SFB liaison, Carlos Monreal. Monreal will be at the district next week to assess additional needs and to assist in the application process.
The district is currently working on a possible SFB grant to repair the roof at Peralta Trail Elementary School. Estimates for the project range from $6,090 to $132,346.
For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.