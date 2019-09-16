The Apache Junction Unified School District Student of the Month for August are (L-R) Front Row: Annabell Mickelson, Jacob Adams, Alyssa Quill, Emilia Rhinehart, Daniel Espinoza, Nadine Owen, Logan Gonzalez, Helen Bricker . Back Row: Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson, Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Gov. Board Members Christa Rizza and Chelsea Connolly, Gov. Board Vice-President Cami Garcia, Gov.Board Member Dena Kimble, Kiwanis Representative Jeff Struble, Elks Representative Dennis Mack. Not in Photo: Eric Michael Parra, William Riley.

