The Apache Junction Unified School District Student of the Month for August are (L-R) Front Row: Annabell Mickelson, Jacob Adams, Alyssa Quill, Emilia Rhinehart, Daniel Espinoza, Nadine Owen, Logan Gonzalez, Helen Bricker . Back Row: Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson, Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Gov. Board Members Christa Rizza and Chelsea Connolly, Gov. Board Vice-President Cami Garcia, Gov.Board Member Dena Kimble, Kiwanis Representative Jeff Struble, Elks Representative Dennis Mack. Not in Photo: Eric Michael Parra, William Riley.
Gallery
Online Poll
Support us with a donation
The award-winning The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News is proud to deliver the news affecting our community factually, clearly and without bias or sensationalism, embracing the good news along with the informative and controversial topics. In so doing, we support healthy discussion, informed opinions, civic pride and sound decision-making throughout our community. Please consider supporting our mission. THANK YOU!
Latest News
- AJUSD Honors August Students of the Month
- Better by Design
- AJ Mounted Rangers Choose Five Essay Winners For Free Riding Lessons
- Fire Causes Significant Damage
- Mesa Mayor, Others in Washington to Urge Action on Gun Background Checks
- Wildfire Near Tonto National Forest Border
- Woodbury Fire Area Closure Lifted Sept. 6
- “Plan Gold Canyon” Community Follow-Up Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Top Ads
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
e-Edition
Personalize your account to receive an email when our new e-Edition comes out!
Headlines
Personalize your account to receive a daily email with our latest headlines!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.