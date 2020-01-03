AJUSD Honors Students and Employee of the Month for November

The Students of the Month for November were recognized with medals and certificates at the December 9 AJUSD Governing Board meeting. Front Row (L-R): Zoe Siegel, Shawn Wright, Jahyla Torres, Enias Victorio, Peony Sims, Vincent Lee, Stephanie Ceron, Hailee Coffin and Mason Roets. Back Row: Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson, Board Member Christa Rizzi, Board Vice-President Cami Garcia, Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Board Member Dena Kimble, Kiwanis representative Jeff Struble and Elks representative Dennis Mack. Not in Photo: Rogelio Moreno and Madison Vargas.
