The AJUSD Mobile Food Pantry, originally scheduled for May 20, has been cancelled. Those in need of food services are encouraged to visit www.unitedfoodbank.org or local food pantries, https://www.foodpantries.org/ci/az-apache_junction for assistance.
The school district will continue to provide curbside meal service once a week on Mondays. The program provides sack meals with five days’ worth of groceries at two locations, Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Dr., and Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road, in Apache Junction. Each sack includes frozen items that can be prepared at home. This free service is available for all children 18 years and younger. Children must be in the car to receive the items.
The meal service for the AJHS site is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants are asked to pull in at the drive east of the football field on Southern and follow the drive around the field to the cafeteria, just under the Davis Field sign. AJUSD food services staff will provide sacked items for every child who is in the car.
The FPES service will be 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to pull up to the student drop off driveway to receive their items.
The program will continue until further notice and while supplies last.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online at all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
