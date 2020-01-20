The only thing worse than missing the bus is when the bus never shows up. This is especially sad for students in grades 7-12 who want to participate in after-school activities such as sports, clubs and extra tutoring assistance, but do not have transportation to get home from these after-school activities.
Apache Junction Unified School District wants to change this scenario and is seeking help from the community by asking individuals to contribute a school tax credit to help fund a late bus to transport students in grades 7-12 home from school on Tuesdays and Thursday after attending after-school activities. Tax credit donations for the 2019 tax year are allowed through April 15, 2020.
Donations can now be made specifically for the “after school bus” program. It is estimated that it would cost $148 a day for two buses to offer bus routes from the junior high and high school. Arizona allows an individual taxpayer to contribute up to $200 (or a married couple filing jointly up to $400) to a public school of their choice and get a dollar-for-dollar credit against your tax liability. That means you, as an Arizona taxpayer, can direct some of the money that you would normally pay in state taxes to go directly to the eligible school program you select.
“Students who are involved in after-school activities are more engaged in their education and benefit on many levels,” said Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent. “Studies have shown these students do better academically, are healthier, happier and more likely to build critical life skills they will use the rest of their lives. Having students involved in supervised after-school activities provides a safer environment and provides a huge benefit to our working families. I sincerely hope the community can help us in this tax credit donation drive.”
You do not have to contribute the maximum amount to participate. Any amount is appreciated. For more information about the program, visit https://azdor.gov/tax-credits/public-school-tax-credit. For more information about AJUSD’s specific needs, call Sandra Bohr at 480-982-1110 ext. 2001.
Registration is currently being accepted online for all AJUSD schools. For more information about AJUSD visit www.ajusd.org or follow the Facebook page at facebook.com/ajusd43/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.