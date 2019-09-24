Past Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack hosted a “Meet and Greet” at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge #2349 last week to offer support to AJUSD teachers and students. The evening’s goal was to get to know each other.
Topics included prompted questions such as: “Who awards scholarships across the nation totaling more than $4 million annually?” “Who provides a community investment program across our nation that awards more than $12 million annually?” “Who supports active military forces, retired veterans and homeless veterans?” and many more prompts... The answer is: The Elks Do!
Locally, the AJ Elks fundraise to support hospitalized veterans and furnish food, comfort care items, therapeutic items and gifts; and host holiday celebrations and recreational activities at bases and hospitals. The biggest fundraiser, of course: The Lost Dutchman Days.
The Elks help support our local 4-H, our AJUSD School District Student of the Month Program, Educational Scholarships to junior and senior high students and AJHS ROTC.
The Elks have sponsored hundreds of AJ student Hoop Shoot participants locally and help shooters advance to District, State and Regional Elk Hoop Shoot events.
They have supported incentive programs at the schools, supported sports programs, clubs, classes and needs of individual students.
Elks are committed to Drug Awareness and more community safety events. What the AJ community and educators need to know is the Elks motto: “Elks Care and Elks Share.” The AJ Elks support AJUSD’s commitment to “Whatever It Takes!”
The Elks would like to thank all AJ Educators. Especially those who attended this event. We look forward to working with you. Please join us, become an Elk member and remember to support Lost Dutchman Days and other local fundraisers.
For more information: call 480-982-2349 (Lodge), 480-982-6319 (office), email bpoe2349@arizonaelks.org.
