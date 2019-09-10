In an effort to provide a safe and drug-free environment at our junior high and high school, AJUSD will be working jointly with the Pinal County K-9 Unit to pilot a new program to help deter drugs and drug use at our campuses.
The program, which will be provided at no cost to the district, will allow the Pinal County Sherriff’s Department to enter AJUSD campuses with specially trained police service K-9 units to sniff for contraband. Each unit will consist of a specially-trained service dog and a handler, as well as an AJUSD school administrator.
Once a search is authorized, the school will be placed on lockdown, removing one or more classes of students from their rooms, and then the K-9 units will sniff for drugs and drug-related contraband, such as narcotics, paraphernalia, wax pens and vaping items.
Flagged items will be given to the school administrator to handle in accordance with district policy and discipline procedures. AJUSD will evaluate the effectiveness of the program in June, 2020.
