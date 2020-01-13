The public is invited to see how the cadets at Apache Junction High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) measure up at its Annual Military Inspection on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The public is invited to attend the Pass-In-Review portion of the ceremony from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Davis Field, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. The public is asked to park in the north parking lot nearest the football field. It is recommended that spectators bring a pad to sit on, as the bleachers are not comfortable and can be cold in the morning.
The NJROTC program started in 1916, and AJHS received a unit in 1996. Congress currently limits the program (Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps) to 3,500 high schools. No new schools are being funded and 600 schools are currently on the Navy waiting list for the program.
For more information contact LCDR Lock (retired) at glock@goaj.org or call 480-982-1110 ext. 5347.
