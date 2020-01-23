The “Sound of Kindness” in the form of a wind chime from Bens Bells was discovered hanging from the gate early Tuesday morning at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction and included a message to spread kindness.
The gift was a brightly-colored handmade ceramic bell from the nonprofit organization Bens Bells that encourages individuals to spread kindness. The chime came with a message: “You have found a Ben’s Bell. Take it home, hang it and remember to spread kindness throughout our world.” Also included was a quote from Paramahansa Yogananda that said - “Kindness is the light that dissolves all walls between souls, families, and nation.”
The school’s building manager, Michelle Morrow, found the wind chime and hung it in a tree in the school’s courtyard. The anonymous gift echoes the philosophy of DVES’ Be Kind motto.
“I loved that this gift had a message about the importance of intentional kindness,” said Pat Smith, principal of DVES. “As in all things in life, we become experts at the skills we practice and at Desert Vista, we take the act of spreading kindness seriously. Now every day when our students hear the wind chime, they will have yet another reminder of the importance of practicing intentional kindness.”
Desert Vista is a Be Kind school where each day students and staff practice the 10 tenets that make a difference in the lives of others. Each day DVES students proudly share how they actively demonstrate their kindness to others by being respectful, being compassionate, or simply by being a friend!
Registration is currently underway for the 2020 school year. All new students who register at the school will receive a free school t-shirt. For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.
