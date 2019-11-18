Apache Junction Unified School District will not receive either Bond or Override funds in the near future. The results of the all mail-in ballot, with 11,554 voters responding on Proposition 432 (bond), showed 54.98% voting no. With 10,982 voters casting ballots on Proposition 433 (override), 57.88% voted no.
The monies would have paid for repairs to facilities, replacement buses, technology and updated curriculum.
Despite repeated attempts, AJUSD has not been able to pass a bond or override initiative since 2004.
Over the last ten years, the state has swept funds from district coffers and cut capital budgets to as little as 15% of the amount specified by Arizona statute, leaving districts that cannot pass local funding to prioritize essential spending, patching or ignoring needs that are less immediate.
As of the 2019-2020 school year, the state has reinstated capital outlay to 70% of the budget specified by the state formula.
AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson issued a brief statement, “I would like to thank everyone who has supported us in this effort. While we are disappointed in the outcome, please be assured that we will remain dedicated to providing our students with the knowledge, skills and ingenuity to pursue their dreams and make a positive difference in the world.”
County-wide, voter turnout was 24.22%. Similar initiatives passed for Coolidge Unified School District (bond), Oracle ESD (bond and override) and Ray USD (override), but failed in Florence USD (override), MaricopaUSD (bond) and Santa Cruz Valley UHSD (override).
Locally, Chandler USD passed their bond initiative, as did Gilbert USD (bond and override), Higley USD (override and capital improvements changes), Mesa USD (override), Queen Creek (override continuation), Scottsdale USD (override continuation) and Tempe ESD (overrides).
