One of the most authoritative college guides in the U.S. has placed Arizona State University in the top 10 list of “Best Buy” public universities in the nation, confirmed ASU officials today.
The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2020 selected universities based on the quality of their undergraduate academics in relation to cost of attendance and specifically identified ASU for having “low average” student debt compared to peer institutions.
ASU is the only Arizona university to make the top 10 Best Buy list this year. ASU shares the accolade with nine other powerhouse public schools, including University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Purdue University, University of Florida and Texas A&M.
The Fiske Guide evaluates more than 320 four-year private and public universities each year. It has been assessing universities for the past 30 years and considered one of the most authoritative guides for prospective students and their families.
About ASU
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.