What happens when you put 12 eighth grade junior high students in a crowded arena to listen to an aging, skinny guy dressed in a bow tie, talk about science? When the speaker is Bill Nye the Science Guy, the students are from Cactus Canyon Junior High, and the event is part of the Arizona Speaker Series, the results are dazzling.
The Arizona Speaker Series is a subscription-based lecture series running November through March, at the Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix, AZ. The line up includes notables such as Former Secretary of State of the United States Madeleine K. Albright, TV personality Jay Leno and Dr. Robert Ballard, the oceanographer who discovered the Titanic. Events include Q & A from attendees, as well as a 45-55 minute presentation.
The Bill Nye presentation was January 8. The tickets, which start at $149 each (not including service fees), were donated to the school.
The students selected to attend were from Diana Kidde’s advanced science class at Cactus Canyon Junior High. Wendy McQuilkin, who teaches 7th grade science, and Jason Davis, the CCJH yearbook advisor also attended.
"This was such an awesome opportunity!” said McQuilkin, who was one of three educators selected as AJUSD Teacher of the Year in 2019. “I was so excited to shake the hand of the man who has helped so many kids learn about science! It was great to see that he is still involved in science, research, and space exploration. My students had a great time learning about climate change and space and were star struck to see Bill Nye, bow tie and all!"
The students were equally excited.
"It was an amazing, once in a lifetime experience, and I am very happy that I was chosen to go backstage to meet the one and only Bill Nye the Science Guy!"said Aralyn Brennan.
"I enjoyed listening to Bill Nye speak about global warming and the Australian fires. It was really exciting to meet Bill Nye! It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, “said Benjamin Kidde.
"It was surreal being able to meet the man who helped teach me my Elementary School science education, and he has helped me not only become aware about climate change, but what climate change actually means and how we can help fight against it," said Tiffany Hutcheson.
The January 23rd lecture will feature Donna Brazile, former committee chair of the Democratic National Committee and Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee. Sheryl Anderson, who teaches government at Apache Junction High School, is scheduled to take students from her classes to the lecture.
Students from Apache Junction High School and Cactus Canyon Junior High will be attending additional lectures, including Gen. John F. Kelly USMC (Ret) on Feb. 19, Bob Woodward on March 5th and Jay Leno on March 31. For more information about the Arizona Speaker Series, visit https://www.arizonaseries.com/.
Registration is currently underway at Apache Junction Unified School District for the 2020 school year. All students who will be enrolling at an AJUSD school for the first time will receive a free school t-shirt. For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.
