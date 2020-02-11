The EVIT Governing Board voted unanimously Monday to reinstate Dr. Chad Wilson as Superintendent of the East Valley Institute of Technology after the state Attorney General's office dismissed charges against Dr. Wilson and the state fingerprint board reinstated his fingerprint clearance card.
During Monday night's board meeting, the governing board voted 8-0 to reinstate Dr. Wilson as leader of the EVIT Career Technical Education District.
“We are pleased to be able to reinstate Dr. Wilson as superintendent of the EVIT CTED,” said Governing Board President Ronda Doolen. “Under Dr. Wilson’s leadership, EVIT has embraced a new spirit of staff collaboration and community service that has empowered EVIT employees and strengthened our partnerships with our sending school districts and other community organizations. At the same time, he has worked to reduce administrative costs and increase support for our teachers and students while being mindful that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.”
Last fall, Dr. Wilson was indicted by a grand jury on alleged theft and misuse of public monies charges from when he served as superintendent of the Apache Junction Unified School District before coming to EVIT. After his fingerprint clearance card was revoked, the EVIT board placed him in the position of director of external affairs while his case proceeded through the legal system. EVIT administrator Dana Kuhn was named acting superintendent until Dr. Wilson's case could be resolved.
In January, the Arizona Attorney General's Office agreed to dismiss without prejudice the charges against Dr. Wilson, and the fingerprint board reinstated his fingerprint clearance card.
“I am beyond grateful that the EVIT board stood firmly behind me despite fundamentally flawed allegations,” Dr. Wilson said. “Being an educator is the most important community work I can do and I can’t think of a better place to do it than at EVIT, an organization that deeply believes we help change lives by loving our students and serving our communities. Thank you to board members and the many members of the community that have stood by me during difficult times.”
EVIT provides career training for East Valley high school students and adults at two central Mesa campuses and branch campuses in Apache Junction and Fountain Hills. Visit www.evit.com for more information.
